Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO Sells 5,531 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 24th, M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13.

LPI stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 608,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

