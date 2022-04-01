Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.45. 1,990,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,858. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.07 and a 200 day moving average of $456.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

