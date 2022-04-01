Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Insider Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,590,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,400. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,043,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after buying an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 844,377 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

