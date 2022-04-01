Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 7,910 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Emily Luisa Hill sold 553 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $8,294.41.

On Friday, January 7th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

