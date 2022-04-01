Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells 33,686 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 277,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

