Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells 33,686 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $163,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 277,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.