Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.
Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$17.35. 38,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.78. Savaria Co. has a 12-month low of C$16.66 and a 12-month high of C$22.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.32%.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
