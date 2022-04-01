Insider Selling: Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) COO Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 2,468,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

