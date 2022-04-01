Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells 39,612 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 242,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $3,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 403.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 228.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

