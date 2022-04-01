Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium Sells 38,690 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Inspirato stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 4,035,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,566. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.