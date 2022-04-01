Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium Sells 38,690 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Inspirato stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 4,035,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,566. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $108.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
