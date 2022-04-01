Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,354,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. 754,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

