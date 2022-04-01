International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after purchasing an additional 629,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,011,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

