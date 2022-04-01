International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 490.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.