International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.20

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 947923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.27).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Public Partnerships in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

