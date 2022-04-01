Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Down 3.9%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 67,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.