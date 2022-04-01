Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 971,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

