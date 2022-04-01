Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $5,657,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

