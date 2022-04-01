Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. 170,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.06.

