Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.8% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 272,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $102.06.

