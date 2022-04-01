Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Easterly Government Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

3/23/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

3/14/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

2/8/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

