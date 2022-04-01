Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Weir Group (WEIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.34) to GBX 2,190 ($28.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 2,030 ($26.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 1,945 ($25.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($32.36) price target on the stock.

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 42.14 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,683.14 ($22.05). 716,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,702.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,719.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

Get The Weir Group PLC alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.