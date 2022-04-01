Investors Purchase High Volume of Dolphin Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,863 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical volume of 171 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $6.12. 1,565,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.