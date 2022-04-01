iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.26

iomart Group plc (LON:IOMGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.26 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.13), with a volume of 200,240 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.64) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £178.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.26.

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

