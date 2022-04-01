iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.26

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.26 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($2.13), with a volume of 200,240 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.64) target price on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £178.74 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.26.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.