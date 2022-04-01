Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

