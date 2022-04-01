Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $36.10. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 6,683 shares traded.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.