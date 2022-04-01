iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,095,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 182,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $118.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
