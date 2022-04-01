iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

IUSG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,052. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.13 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

