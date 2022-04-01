iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charter Trust Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $81,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 352,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.