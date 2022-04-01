iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

