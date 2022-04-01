iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 1,870,969 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.