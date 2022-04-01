iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Up 1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

