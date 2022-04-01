iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,182,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,512,895. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

