iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 518,583.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $441.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $394.27 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

