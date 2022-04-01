iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.29. 125,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $394.27 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

