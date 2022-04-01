iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.96 and its 200 day moving average is $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $404.91 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.