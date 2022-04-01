iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 124,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 251,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,856. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

