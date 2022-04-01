iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 350,158 shares.The stock last traded at $78.03 and had previously closed at $77.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

