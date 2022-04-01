iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 350,158 shares.The stock last traded at $78.03 and had previously closed at $77.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

