iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

