iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. 5,407,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,943. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

