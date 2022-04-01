Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 305,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

