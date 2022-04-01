ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $379.95

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.95 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 342.20 ($4.48). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,415,328 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.20) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522 ($6.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

