IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $713,230.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $713,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

