Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Jade Art Group stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

