James Gero Purchases 10,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. 264,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

