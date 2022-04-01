James Investment Research Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.76. 229,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $614.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.