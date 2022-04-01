James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,242.14

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,242.14 ($16.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,181.80 ($15.48). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($16.05), with a volume of 4,662 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £244.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,242.14.

In other news, insider Nick Latham purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,870.63). Also, insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.72), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($117,327.74).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

