Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,714 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $45.76 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.262 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

