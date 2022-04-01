Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 128,521 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,808,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 304,550 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 224,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 196,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,627,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

