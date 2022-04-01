Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 34,312 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

