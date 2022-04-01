Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,807 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

